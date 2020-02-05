'Arsenic and Old Lace' continues for final weekend
Cast members, each holding a bottle of Elderberry wine that features prominently in the show are from left, Rita Sullivan, Dick Reiten, Eric Anderson, Jonas Heffernon, David Mitchell, Bob Rogers, Tommy Yousten, Jessica Balts, Mark Dobberfuhl, Doug Phillips and Rachel Westberg Frong. Seated, from left, are Beth Halverson, Mark Drkula and Cathy Mitchell.
 
The Barron Spotlighters production of "Arsenic and Old Lace" continues Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7 and 8, starting at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 9, starting at 2:30 p.m. Cost of the show is $13 for adults and $11 for kids 16 and under. Groups of 10 or more are $11. 
 
 

