'Arsenic and Old Lace' continues for final weekend

The Barron Spotlighters production of "Arsenic and Old Lace" continues Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7 and 8, starting at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 9, starting at 2:30 p.m. Cost of the show is $13 for adults and $11 for kids 16 and under. Groups of 10 or more are $11.
