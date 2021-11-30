"Around the Farm Table" host Inga Witscher will be at the Rice Lake Pubilc Llbrary on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. for a cooking demonstration. Masks are required. A passionate dairy farmer, she owns and operates a small organic dairy farm near Osseo. When she’s not setting up pastures for their cows to graze, milking the 15 Jerseys, making cheese with her father, or indulging her passions for gardening and cooking, Witscher collaborates with her team to develop narratives for her television program.
Book Club will meet on Dec. 15 at 5:30 p.m. This month's book choice is "Firekeeper’s Daughter" by Angeline Boulley. As a biracial, unenrolled tribal member, 18-year-old Daunis Fontaine has never quite fit in, both in her hometown and on the nearby Ojibwe reservation. She dreams of studying medicine, but when her family is struck by tragedy, she puts her future on hold to care for her mother. Daunis must learn what it means to be a strong Anishinaabe kwe (Ojibwe woman) and how far she'll go to protect her community, even if it tears apart her world. Staff are happy to have participants join virtually, and anyone interested in doing so can email kerriashlin@ricelakegov.org to get the meeting link. Following CDC guidelines, and dependent on case rates in Barron County, those attending in-person will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
This week's Staff Picks, as requested by library patrons, are "The Life Sentence" by Louise Erdrich, "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles, "Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law" by Mary Roach, "Fly by Night" by Tara O’Connor and "Inside Cat" by Brendan Wenzel.
