Barron County Economic Development Corporation executive director Dave Armstrong has announced his candidacy for Wisconsin's 75th Assembly District seat. Armstrong is looking to replace Rep. Romaine Quinn, who recently announced he will not seek reelection. He is running as a Republican.
“I want to continue the fine work of Representative Quinn who I have collaborated with on many issues facing our communities,” said Armstrong. “After spending years working with businesses and our communities on a wide variety of initiatives and volunteering in the community, I now want to help northern Wisconsin by serving in the Assembly.”
Since 2013, Dave has been working to grow the local economy as the Executive Director of the Barron County Economic Development Corporation.
According to a press release from Armstrong, "His work has helped Barron County to be ranked 6th among the fastest-growing counties in Wisconsin in terms of business investment by SmartAsset.com. Armstrong led efforts to help individuals start businesses, introduced an economic gardening program to help existing businesses grow, championed additional workforce training programs and led the initiative to address the acute housing shortage in the area. These efforts benefit all residents, businesses and municipalities in the 75th."
Armstrong has been heavily involved in the community previously serving two terms on the Rice Lake City Council. He’s currently president of the Rice Lake Cable Commission, a member of the Rice Lake Utility Commission and Rice Lake Tourism Commission, Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce board member, Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County board member and volunteer mentor at Rice Lake High school.
In addition to his service in local government and community groups, Dave was successful in the private sector, starting two different companies in the medical field which he later sold. He also served as the Vice President of Substance Abuse Services for Healthcomp Evaluation Services Corp then ClinNet Services LLC.
“I am running for Assembly to make sure we keep Wisconsin on the right track. As a state, we’ve made positive reforms, but there’s still more work to do,” added Armstrong. “We must continue addressing the issue of affordable and accessible healthcare, rural broadband access, ensure our kids get a quality education, create additional housing and help create vibrant communities. With my background in both the private sector and local government, I have the experience necessary to find ways to work together and get the job done.”
Armstrong lives in Rice Lake with his wife Janell. They have four grown children and 3 grandchildren residing in Wisconsin, New York and Minnesota. Their youngest currently serves in the Marine Corps. Armstrong added that he is an avid sportsman and is active in both his church and the community.
Armstrong said he will continue to serve as Barron County Economic Development Corporation executive director. Quinn is listed as treasurer for his campaign.
The election is Nov. 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.