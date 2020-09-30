The candidates in the race to represent Wisconsin’s 75th District in the State Assembly will debate on “The West Side” 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2. onThe Ideas Network stations of Wisconsin Public Radio 88.3/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/ River Falls.
Host Dean Kallenbach will welcome candidates John Ellenson, D-Shell Lake, and David Armstrong, R-Rice Lake.
The 75th District includes all of Barron County, and parts of Washburn and Polk counties. Cities in the district include Rice Lake, Barron, Spooner, Chetek, Cumberland, Spooner and Shell Lake, with the villages of Cameron, Turtle Lake, Clear Lake, Almena, Prairie Farm, Birchwood, Dallas, Haugen, and part of New Auburn.
“The West Side” is broadcast each Friday at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 88.3 Menomonie/Eau Claire and 88.7 River Falls and online at wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. Listeners may call in with questions and comments during the program at 800-228-5615. Archives of “The West Side” are available atwpr.org/programs/west-side.
