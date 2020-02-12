I recently traveled down to Madison with the Heart of the North Lobbying group. The group was made up of students and community members from the counties of Barron, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn.
We had an early start to the morning with our 6 a.m. departure from the Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce. We went to the capitol in Madison with the goal of lobbying for issues for our area.
Prior to our trip to Madison, the Heart of the North Lobbying group met twice to prepare for the trip to the capitol.
There were eight high school lobbyists that came on the trip:
three from Rice Lake; two from Winter; one from Ladysmith;
one from Cameron;
and one from Spooner. We broke into committees of economic development, education, transportation and tourism.
I was on the education committee. Our committee was comprised of both students and adults. As the students on the education committee, we presented all the education issues to the representatives, senators, and their staff that we were meeting with.
After we presented we all engaged in constructive conversation about the issues and sometimes about less serious topics like, “the best place for a fish fry up north.” The education issues we brought to Madison included: the creation of a guide book for educators for students with dyslexia; increased funding for mental health support; increased special education funding; increased school funding; and lastly, we requested a study to be done about the effects of giving school districts more autonomy on their start date. Currently, school start dates are mandated statewide to be after Labor Day.
During the day we actually found out that the night before Governor Tony Evers signed Act 86 which calls for the creation of a dyslexia guidebook. We also learned that with the state’s $620 million budget surplus, we could expect a portion of that to be spent on public school funding.
Throughout the day, the education committee met with the offices of Representatives Kitchens, Mursau, and Considine and the offices of Senators Bernier, Schachtner and Darling.
We also enjoyed eating lunch and talking with Senator Bewley and Representative Quinn, who both serve the Heart of the North area. Most of the time we didn’t actually meet with the senators or representatives themself, but rather with one of their staffers that took notes to give to them.
I am really glad I had the opportunity to go to the capitol and have an inside look at how our state government works. I learned a lot about the processes that are required to take an idea and make it a law. I also learned that it is important to make your voice heard.
