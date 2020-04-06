April 2 blood drive was a success

Pictured donating blood are three county employees—Jana Wojcik, Andy Krahenbuhl and Samantha Sommerfeld.
The American Red Cross emergency blood drive on April 2 at the Barron County Government Center was a success. "Our goal was 43 appointments, and we had them booked in less than 24 hours," said deputy county clerk Jessica Hodek. "It was amazing! I don't have the exact amount of units because they'll be using extra testing as a safety precaution." She added, "We have another blood drive set-up for May 28 in the Government Center."
 



