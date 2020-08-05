Appointment sought for blood drive

Barron County residents are encouraged to make appointments for an American Red Cross blood drive on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to be held in Conference Room 110 of the Barron County Government Center.

To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or go online to RedCrossBlood.org and enter BCGC for the sponsor code

