Appointments now taken for emergency blood drive
The American Red Cross emergency blood drive was just uploaded and residents can now schedule an appointment! It will be held Thursday, April 2, between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Barron County Government Center, 335 E. Monroe Ave., Barron. Please use the website or app to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins will also be accepted the day of the drive. This is an emergency drive since the blood supply across the U.S. is at a critical low level. Please encourage friends and family to donate!

