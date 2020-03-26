Appointments now taken for emergency blood drive

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)
The American Red Cross emergency blood drive was just uploaded and residents can now schedule an appointment! It will be held Thursday, April 2, between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Barron County Government Center, 335 E. Monroe Ave., Barron. Please use the website or app to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins will also be accepted the day of the drive. This is an emergency drive since the blood supply across the U.S. is at a critical low level. Please encourage friends and family to donate!
