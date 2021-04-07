Everyone ages 16 and older in the State of Wisconsin is now able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“To safely get back to normal, a majority of the population will need to be vaccinated,” Health Officer Laura Sauve said. “Now that the vaccine is more widely available, we encourage people to get their shot as soon as possible. All the vaccines that are available are safe and effective.”
Barron County Public Health and Cumberland Healthcare have open appointments for anyone who is at least 16 years old and would like to be vaccinated. To register with Barron County Public Health visit barroncountywi.gov and fill out the survey. People who do not have internet access can call 715-537-6123 and leave a message.
To register with Cumberland Healthcare call 715-822-7502 and leave a message with name, date of birth and a phone number. Someone will call back to schedule an appointment.
Public Health would like to encourage everyone to help spread the word. It is estimated that at least seven out of every 10 people will need to be vaccinated in order to end this pandemic and get back to the things everyone loves. Talking to friends and family and encouraging them to get their vaccine will help this happen quickly.
For more information on the vaccine, visit the state Department of Health or the CDC vaccine websites.
