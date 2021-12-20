Wisconsin continues to lead the way in creating Aging in Place initiatives for older adults. The artists involved with The Remember Project are now offering distance-learning workshops for professionals and volunteers in the field of aging. There is no registration fee thanks to a generous grant from Bader Philanthropies.
Applications are open now and are due not later than Jan. 7, for the upcoming cohort of learners.
Priority focus for this round of programming are the ADRC regions of northern Wisconsin, generally Highway 10 and northward. However, applications from throughout the state are welcome at this time for the program running from January to May 2022.
The ultimate goal of the Remember Project (rememberproject.org) is to assist community members and leaders to consider new ways to think about memory loss and to become aware of local resources that support families who are dealing with a diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. This program takes a unique approach to building awareness, sharing information and inviting authentic community conversations.
“We are launching our upcoming Wisconsin distance-learning professional opportunity in January,” said Remember Project founder Danette McCarthy. “We are are excited to help communities grow stronger in their use of the arts to reduce the fear, stigma, and isolation associated with memory loss. The added bonus is that participants will gain personal revitalization in the process.”
The Arts & Aging Partnership is created within a framework of strengthening the relationships and connections between artists and those who work or volunteer in the field of aging. The workshops use the art forms of theatre, music, movement, storytelling and visual art for exploratory learning and conversation. Participants will join a cohort of learners who work together for about five months and experience six learning modules. Each module includes independent pre-work guided by pre-recorded videos, a virtual meeting to discuss pre-work and learn about successful arts partnerships, and a reflection activity to wrap up the module.
The arts are a powerful tool in helping older adults be recognized as valued community members, enabled to stay active and independent as long as possible. Far too often, incorporating the arts into service goals and outcomes can feel mysterious, alienating or cumbersome to those who have not had this training or experience. The Arts & Aging Partnership sets the stage for new ways of thinking about arts partnerships that support service goals.
“Our ultimate goal is to support those who provide services to older adults who may lack access or have barriers to creative opportunities, said program director Allison Kodeih. "Thriving through engagement in the arts and creating community connection — while reducing isolation — is key to living full lives as we grow older. We also hope to strengthen the network of those using the arts with older adults.”
Learn more and apply to participate in the upcoming Wisconsin Arts & Aging Partnership Cohort by going to the Coming Up page of The Remember Project website or by reaching Kodeih at akodeih@rememberproject.org. Or reach her or other Remember Project artists at 651-251-5771.
