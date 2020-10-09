Apparel fundraiser supports Benjamin's House

As of Oct. 1, Benjamin's House, an emergency shelter at 1107 Park Island Parkway in Rice Lake, is having an apparel fundraiser. Purchase shirts, tees or sweatshirts and feel good wearing it knowing you are supporting a good cause in our community. Adults AND children sizes available.
Their goal is to raise $10,000 to help support programming and case management for the success of our residents here at the shelter! Help us help those in need!
Order online at https://supportbenjaminshouse.itemorder.com/sale
The KINDNESS CREATES COMMUNITY logo helps show how the community is full of kind and generous people!
