Annisseau Custom Designs opens today

Offering custom sewn, one of a kind items, Annisseau Custom Designs opens Sept. 14 at the Cedar Mall. The shop is named after the three children Annabelle, Marissa and Beau—of Amanda (Boortz) and Jeremy Fisk. She is a 1998 graduate of Rice Lake High School who married Jeremiah Fisk, a 1997 RLHS grad. They married in 2002 and moved to Iron Mountain,Mich., for his first teaching job at a PreK-12 school, for 5 years. Twelve years ago Jeremiah accepted a teaching job at Amery, where he still teaches seventh-grade math. Their kids attend Amery schools as well.
Having a talent for sewing, Fisk tried her hand at a little of everything—from craft fairs and craft parties taking on sewing jobs from home. Deciding she could make money on custom work last July she decided to rent a shop in Amery that was open evenings. Then COVID-19 hit, and she closed her shop down and worked from home once again. Fisk was working from her basement when a friend sent her a message about The Tailor Shop for sale at Cedar Mall and advised her to check it out.She discussed it with her husband and parents and talked with retiring tailor Sheryl Miller throughout the month of August. Her mom, Sue Boortz, who had worked for 10 years at Bev’s Tailor Shop, agreed to help her at the shop. In fact, Amanda will be at the shop Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and her mom will be there Tuesdays and Thursdays. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“I, as her mom, couldn’t be prouder of her new venture in life,” said Sue Boortz. “Amanda puts her heart and soul into everything she does. I’m looking forward to helping her get her business up and going.”
The shop will also be open on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a grand opening set for Oct. 10 that will include refreshments.
‘My girls are excited to help out on Saturdays,” the shop owner said, adding that one likes making masks, the other makes scrunchies.
In addition to custom tailoring and alterations, the shop will handmade items including her own handbags and items made by vendors to include ear-rings, crochet and screen-printed items, candles and art work.
Fisk plans to have her handmade wedding dress on display and would love to make wedding dresses for others. She said she can create “you size” as not many people exactly fit the standard small, medium or large sizes.
“It’s been a lot of fun, and I’m sure I’ll need some more employees at some point,” she said. “Eventually I would like to do classes and teach people to sew.”
To reach her, call 715-790-2361 or the shop at 715-234-3411, email amanda@annisseau.com or visit her website at annisseau.com. She can also be reached on Instagram at annisseau custom designs or Facebook.com/annisseau.
“I would say that we are very excited to have Amanda carrying on the tailoring tradition here at Cedar Mall along with her other plans for her new space and wish her all the best!,” said Cedar Mall manager Marie Nett.
