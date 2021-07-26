On a busy Saturday night at the Rice Lake Speedway, the “No Mystery” $1,000-to-win feature race, this week for the Street Stocks and dubbed “The Prelude to the Dream,” achieved all it was designed for as the results left the fans hungry for the “Little Dream."
Parker Anderson made a final corner pass in the midst of a three-wide battle for the lead that allowed him to win his first feature race at the track this year and take home $1,000 for his efforts.
Bob Wahlstrom and Jimmy Latvala also won their first feature races of the season at the track while Eric Olson and Kevin Adams added to their division-leading feature wins totals on a full moon Saturday night at the track. Along with all this, the 2021 induction ceremony for the Rice Lake Speedway Hall of Fame was also held and Loren Miller, the late Woody Kurtzhals, Jason Hensel and Rich Bishop were added to the membership of the hall. Later, Bishop, the first inductee to the hall to race on the same night he was inducted, finished a strong fourth in the Super Stock feature race.
Twenty-two drivers took the green flag for the Street Stock “No Mystery” feature race. The feature served as the final tune-up race before the “Little Dream” on Aug. 3, and befitting a full moon Saturday night at the track, the Streets had a little difficulty keeping this race under the green, as there were four yellow flags during the contest and the constant heavy traffic made this a wild event indeed.
Andrew Hanson took the early lead and led every lap except the checkered flag lap, but he was under constant pressure the whole contest. Early on his biggest challengers included Cody Kummer and Adam Soltis with Ty Agen occasionally moving in to challenge for a top three position too.
Kummer especially was a thorn in the side of Hanson as he got up beside him on several occasions and while not able to complete the pass, was putting constant pressure on the leader.
Parker Anderson, meanwhile, had won a heat race but redrew the worst possible number and he started ninth on the grid and the first half of the race he was stuck in heavy traffic and not making much progress. In fact, at the halfway point of the race he had yet to crack the top five in the running order.
The last eight laps of the feature went green and this was when Anderson shined as he moved up the track and showed amazing speed with his No. 27p car, passing car after car and suddenly he was right behind Hanson with Kummer beside him and it was electric for the last few laps of the race.
The white flag saw Hanson still in front but he made the slightest of bobbles in turn one and Anderson dove to his inside while Kummer went to the outside and they raced three wide down the back stretch. All three drove deep into turn three and it was a mad scramble as they fought for control while racing three wide.
Out of the mad scramble Anderson emerged first and using the low groove he drove to the finish line first and edged out Hanson by a car length for a wild conclusion to the race with Kummer just behind for third. Cody Cimfl was very impressive himself in the first outing for his new car, he started 15th and raced home a close fourth with Soltis just behind him. The next time the Street Stocks hit the track there will be much more on the line for them and this same scramble for the finish could be worth 25 or 30 times more to the winner. Anderson was the eighth different winner of a feature race in the class so far this year.
The Midwest Modified feature produced a new winner also as Jimmy Latvala emerged from a tough three-car battle to take the top spot. He battle dwith Kenny Kincaid and Travis Anderson in the early going before establishing a small but constant lead that held up for him. After a first lap spin, this race went 12 laps before a late yellow bunched the field one last time.
However, Latvala took off strong and despite Anderson's best efforts, he couldn't stay with the Solon Springs driver on this night as Latvala drove a flawless race and took his first win of 2021 at the track and second of his career here. Anderson finished a strong second with Kincaid having another solid performance as he came home third. There was a great scramble for position behind him and Kennedy Swan edged out Austin Ellis and Cody Carlson for that position.
There were three different leaders of the Super Stock feature race before Eric Olson finally claimed the spot and then fought off a late challenge to get his third win of the year in the class and strengthen his point lead.
Leslie Leu had a great opening lap as he came storming up from the second row to pass the leaders and grab the top spot on the opening lap. However, Josh Bach picked up the pace and passed Leu for the lead but one lap later Leu grabbed back the top spot in a great early race battle. Meanwhile, Olson and Nick Traynor were on the move from farther back in the pack and they got past Bach for second and third.
Following a lap seven yellow, Olson powered around Leu and took over the lead and he remained out front the rest of the contest as he slowly pulled away from the field. There was one more late yellow and the two lap scramble to the finish saw Olson secure his spot at the top of the order while the race for second got every exciting. Leu slid past Traynor but then Traynor returned the favor and took second. The last corner of the race saw both drivers slide up the track and Leu broke free to edge out Traynor for the runner-up slot. The Hall of Famer Bishop got fourth ahead of rookie Josh Saunders who earned his first top-five finish.
The Modified feature provided a dandy finish with the winning pass not executed until there were just three laps to go. Hall of Famer Paul Harelstad, who has unretired and is racing again with a new car, started the race from the pole and led the first 16 laps. Behind him, Kevin Adams was on the move quickly as he started eighth but by lap nine had worked his way up to second and was pressuring Harelstad for the lead. Mike Anderson was gradually working his way forward also as he came up from the fourth row to battle Sam Fankhauser for the third spot.
The Harelstad and Adams battle was a good one as Adams tried lap after lap to get past “Harley” but Harelstad continued to hold the lead. A couple sliders to the inside did nothing to faze the Hall of Famer who continued to lead. Finally, with just over three laps to go, Harelstad slid just a bit high in turn one and Adams was right there to slide low and power past into the lead down the back stretch. He then pulled away in the last couple of laps to make the margin larger and confirm the win.
Anderson was catching everyone at the end of the race but Harelstad was able to fight off his efforts and finish second with Fankhauser and Shane Halopka completing the top five. Adams' fourth win of the year at the track broke the logjam at the top of the feature winners board with Adams now edging ahead of Anderson.
The evening concluded with an excellent Pure Stock feature race that saw the lead exchanged five times between Bob Wahlstrom and Randy Graham. Wahlstrom took the early lead after starting on the pole but his hold of the top spot only lasted for one lap as Graham drove by him to take the lead position. A yellow slowed the action at this point but as they returned to racing, Wahlstrom again made a strong run and took over the lead on lap five. Graham wasn't about to back down though and as the leaders ran side by side, one lap later it was Graham who again took over the lead.
The final change of the lead position took place on lap seven as Wahlstrom moved to the top side of the track and powered past Graham down the front chute to again reclaim the lead and this time he pulled away slightly from Graham. The last few laps saw Graham on the rear bumper of Wahlstrom who made no mistakes and drove home for the win. Tristan Scheuermann survived some wild scrambles in the pack to come home third — ahead of point leader Ryan Olson and Devin Fries — with his best run of the year so far.
For Wahlstrom, it was his first feature win of the year at the track and first for him since the 2011 racing season for the veteran driver from Chetek. The race ended on a wild note befitting the full moon as rookie driver Skylar Findley climbed the wall coming out of turn four on the final lap and barrel rolled across the finish line to get the eighth position. The wild flip saw him end up on his side directly under the flagstand in what was a violent conclusion to the evening's activities. Fortunately, the high school student from Clayton was unhurt in the spectacular wreck but his car looked like its racing career might be over.
The next 10 days bring about some of the biggest races of the entire year to the Rice Lake Speedway. Next Saturday night, July 31, the Late Models make their farewell appearance of the 2021 racing season as the Structural Buildings WISSOTA Challenge Series will bring the best Late Model drivers in WISSOTA to Rice Lake as the tour concludes a three-night swing that also includes racing at ABC Raceway in Ashland and Gondik Law Speedway in Superior. The Challenge Series has a very tight battle with their season winding down and the Rice Lake event will be important for a number of drivers. On the line for the winner is $2,000. Joining the Late Models will be the Modifieds, Midwest Modifieds and Pure Stocks next Saturday. Swant Graber will be the presenting sponsor for the evening.
Then, just three nights later, the nationally famous Street Stock “Little Dream” race will be the focus at the speedway. The 27th annual edition of this race will see the best Street Stock drivers in all of WISSOTA battle it out for a huge top prize, one that is directly affected by fan participation. The unique concept of this race, with fans and businesses contributing heavily to the final purse, has caught the imagination of the world and all eyes will be on the speedway on Aug. 3 to see just how high the final payoff will be. Last year a record top prize of $26,000 was won by Barron driver Nick Traynor, who will be on hand to defend his title.
Perhaps as many as 60 Street Stocks from five states and Canada will be on hand to try and grab the top prize. The rain date for this event is Aug 4. S & R Towing will be the presenting sponsor for this huge event. The speedway will then take Saturday night, Aug. 7 off and return on Aug. 14 for Kid's Night and bike races along with the final “No Mystery” $1,000-to-win feature race with the Midwest Modifieds racing for the big dollars on that night. Special event pricing will be in effect for the two upcoming shows and more information will be available on the speedway website at ricelakespeedway.net or the speedway Facebook page.
Results, July 24
WISSOTA MODIFIEDS
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 40-Kevin Adams[8]; 2. 1H-Paul Harelstad[1]; 3. 57-Mike Anderson[7]; 4. 11-Sam Fankhauser[3]; 5. 3JR-Shane Halopka[10]; 6. 308-Pat Hoffman[4]; 7. 20-Denny Cutsforth[2]; 8. 33-Cooper Berlin[9]; 9. 10-Kyle Helling[5]; 10. (DNF) 204-David Mayala[11]; 11. (DNF) 0-Zack Drews[6]
Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 1H-Paul Harelstad[1]; 2. 40-Kevin Adams[6]; 3. 0-Zack Drews[4]; 4. 57-Mike Anderson[5]; 5. 33-Cooper Berlin[3]; 6. (DNF) 204-David Mayala[2]
Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 308-Pat Hoffman[1]; 2. 10-Kyle Helling[3]; 3. 11-Sam Fankhauser[2]; 4. 20-Denny Cutsforth[5]; 5. (DNF) 3JR-Shane Halopka[4]
WISSOTA SUPER STOCK
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 1E-Eric Olson[7]; 2. 14X-Leslie Leu[4]; 3. 40-Nick Traynor[5]; 4. 10B-Rich Bishop[8]; 5. 77-Josh Saunders[3]; 6. 67-Josh Bach[2]; 7. 01-Michael Anderson[10]; 8. (DNF) 28-Josh Cappo[9]; 9. (DNF) 22-Robert Holmstrom Jr[1]; 10. (DNF) 7-Andrew Mackey[6]
Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 1E-Eric Olson[1]; 2. 7-Andrew Mackey[5]; 3. 10B-Rich Bishop[3]; 4. 67-Josh Bach[4]; 5. 22-Robert Holmstrom Jr[2]
Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 40-Nick Traynor[4]; 2. 14X-Leslie Leu[3]; 3. 77-Josh Saunders[5]; 4. (DNF) 28-Josh Cappo[1]; 5. (DNF) 01-Michael Anderson[2]
WISSOTA MIDWEST MODS
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 21-Jimmy Latvala[1]; 2. 37-Travis Anderson[3]; 3. 4-Kenny Kincaid[2]; 4. 18S-Kennedy Swan[8]; 5. 20-Austin Ellis[7]; 6. 32III-Cody Carlson[6]; 7. 40-Mike Schnider[5]; 8. 22-Jason Haugerud[9]; 9. 28-Francis Hanson[11]; 10. 11-Peter Leuschner[10]; 11. 221-Aric Lindberg[14]; 12. 46-Zach Slayton[13]; 13. 93-CJ Wagner[12]; 14. 6-Cory Deilke[15]; 15. 19H-Kevin Herrman[16]; 16. (DNF) 38-Simon Wahlstrom[4]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 4-Kenny Kincaid[1]; 2. 32III-Cody Carlson[2]; 3. 21-Jimmy Latvala[5]; 4. 37-Travis Anderson[7]; 5. 22-Jason Haugerud[6]; 6. 28-Francis Hanson[8]; 7. 46-Zach Slayton[3]; 8. 6-Cory Deilke[4]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 18S-Kennedy Swan[1]; 2. 40-Mike Schnider[3]; 3. 20-Austin Ellis[4]; 4. 38-Simon Wahlstrom[5]; 5. 11-Peter Leuschner[6]; 6. 93-CJ Wagner[7]; 7. 221-Aric Lindberg[2]; 8. 19H-Kevin Herrman[8]
WISSOTA STREET STOCK
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 27P-Parker Anderson[9]; 2. 20-Andrew Hanson[2]; 3. 12-Cody Kummer[3]; 4. 8K-Cody Cimfl[15]; 5. 9-Adam Soltis[4]; 6. 26T-Ty Agen[5]; 7. 84-Simon Wahlstrom[12]; 8. 12K-Jay Kesan[8]; 9. 9K-Kolby Kiehl[7]; 10. 40-Travis Loew[13]; 11. 71X-William Fisher[22]; 12. 3RJR-Cole Richards[14]; 13. 17-Zach Beaulieu[1]; 14. 79-Joseph Ott[10]; 15. T20-Michael Tuma[21]; 16. 66-Eric Haupt[19]; 17. 4-Matt Bray[17]; 18. 19H-Kevin Herrman[18]; 19. (DNF) 37-Mike Chaplin[16]; 20. (DNF) 30-Shawn Amundson[20]; 21. (DNF) 3R-Danny Richards[6]; 22. (DNF) 33-Daniel Boissy[11]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 12-Cody Kummer[3]; 2. 20-Andrew Hanson[7]; 3. 26T-Ty Agen[4]; 4. 79-Joseph Ott[6]; 5. 40-Travis Loew[2]; 6. 37-Mike Chaplin[8]; 7. (DNF) 30-Shawn Amundson[5]; 8. (DNF) 71X-William Fisher[1]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 9-Adam Soltis[6]; 2. 9K-Kolby Kiehl[5]; 3. 17-Zach Beaulieu[2]; 4. 33-Daniel Boissy[7]; 5. 3RJR-Cole Richards[3]; 6. 4-Matt Bray[4]; 7. 66-Eric Haupt[1]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 27P-Parker Anderson[2]; 2. 3R-Danny Richards[3]; 3. 12K-Jay Kesan[4]; 4. 84-Simon Wahlstrom[1]; 5. 8K-Cody Cimfl[6]; 6. 19H-Kevin Herrman[5]; 7. (DNF) T20-Michael Tuma[7]
WISSOTA PURE STOCK
A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 88-Robert Wahlstrom[1]; 2. 57-Randy Graham[3]; 3. 2S-Tristan Scheuermann[7]; 4. 1-Ryan Olson[6]; 5. 95F-Devin Fries[2]; 6. 101-Michael Grover[5]; 7. 2B-Nicholas Hazelton[15]; 8. 23-Skylar Findley[10]; 9. 4K-Terry Kemp[14]; 10. (DNF) 63-Cody Cimfl[12]; 11. (DNF) 91-Michael Holmstrom[9]; 12. (DNF) 31-Travis Hazelton[8]; 13. (DNF) 70-Bob Thompson[4]; 14. (DNF) 72-Cully Butterfield[11]; 15. (DNF) 52F-Austin Fencl[16]; 16. (DNS) 52-Zachary Folz
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 31-Travis Hazelton[2]; 2. 1-Ryan Olson[1]; 3. 70-Bob Thompson[4]; 4. 57-Randy Graham[7]; 5. 91-Michael Holmstrom[5]; 6. 72-Cully Butterfield[8]; 7. (DNF) 2B-Nicholas Hazelton[3]; 8. (DNF) 52F-Austin Fencl[6]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 88-Robert Wahlstrom[8]; 2. 2S-Tristan Scheuermann[6]; 3. 95F-Devin Fries[1]; 4. 101-Michael Grover[4]; 5. 23-Skylar Findley[2]; 6. 63-Cody Cimfl[3]; 7. 52-Zachary Folz[7]; 8. 4K-Terry Kemp[5].
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.