An Easter story: Simon of Cyrene

“Rufus, Alexander! Help your mother off of the ship. We have come home.” And so Simon led his family from the ship and onto the shore at Ashkelon and began the journey to Jerusalem.
The children had often heard the story of the family at reunions. Several hundreds of years before, the Romans had driven their ancestors to Cyrene. More than 100,000 lived there today, but there was a longing in Simon’s heart to go home. It felt like destiny to stand on the land of Israel. It felt right.
“How far to Jerusalem, Father?” “Rufus, it is about 37 miles. And, we have to walk. I wish we had more money to buy a donkey, but we must save it to purchase land for a home.”
Safety was no longer a concern, as hundreds joined the procession to make Jerusalem for the Passover. They had plenty of travel time and decided to visit Bethany to search for suitable land for the family from Cyrene. As they passed a little house, there was a pause in their pursuit of land.
A distinct aroma wafted in the air and gave Simon pause. The smell was distinct—he was sure it was nard—a very costly perfume found only in the Himalayas. It had been rumored to cost a year’s wages to purchase. But this little house didn’t proffer evidence of such grandeur.
Sleeping in a field that evening, the family arose early to make the city of Jerusalem. It was Nisan 10, the very day to obtain a lamb for the Passover. It had to be special, without blemish. They jostled among thousands as they made their way for the purchase. Why there must have been thousands of lambs to choose from, Simon surmised. The stories of Passover were certainly true. Simon was thrilled that they had chosen to come.
By chance, the throng began to cheer and shout very loudly, “Hosanna, blessed is the King who comes in the name of the Lord.” The king? Simon saw no Roman Emperor. No, all he saw was a young man riding on a donkey. The crowd kept cheering and placing palm branches in his pathway. A man next to him told Simon that John the prophet said this man was the ‘Lamb of God.’ Well, that put everything in a new light. Simon knew the Messiah was coming soon, but was this the year? As the stranger rode by, there was a distinct waft of nard. He must of imagined that.
It was Nisan 14 that morning and before twilight, Simon would offer his little lamb as a sacrifice for his sins. It would be hard to do, as the boys had grown quite fond of the little creature; they had even slept with him at night as they bedded down in the field.
Having an early meal, the family proceeded towards the Temple. Perhaps a little sightseeing, and then they would get in line for the Passover sacrifice. The sun had shone for barely 3 hours when they were met by a large crowd following a man carrying a crossbeam. Why, he was on his way to be crucified! Simon was certain of that. The presence or Roman soldiers reminded everyone that this was serious business. The man was in terrible shape. His face was bloodied, as was his back. He must have taken a terrible flogging, for the man could barely walk. He stopped to say some words to a woman who called out to him. What was that all about? And then he fell to the ground!
“You, get over here.” The guard was pointing at Simon. Simon was wise enough to obey. He had his family with him and didn’t want harm to befall them. “Help this man. Take up his cross and carry it to the place of the skull.”
Simon trembled, but obeyed. He motioned to his family to follow. He knew they would come along, and at a safe distance. What kind of destiny is this? As he bent down to shoulder the beam, he recognized the man. It was the one riding on the donkey. It seemed impossible!
Simon watched as the soldiers made quick work of nailing the three to be crucified; 7-inch nails hammered with precision and haste. Up went the beam to the upright post to fall into a predetermined notch. Hastily the men commenced to hammer a final nail into the feet of each victim. He determined that Rome was very good at this sort of thing. The weight of the beam was off of Simon’s back, but another one replaced it. His mind was in a whirlwind. Then the religious crowd began to mock the man with the sign posted above his head stating that he was the King of the Jews. His name was Jesus. Simon had found this out as others gathered to offer comfort. His mother was there, and a young man stood at her side. Perhaps a good friend. And then this Jesus, asked his father to forgive them. What kind of man was this? And who was his father? Simon had seen men die before, but never like this. Simon was taken back as the man offered a place in Paradise to another hanging on the cross. How could he do that? Was he the Son of God? Simon’s heart began to pound as he contemplated each question. As the prisoner hung in agony, sweat poured down his face. Again, the smell of nard, anointing oil for the dead, for prophets, and for kings. Perhaps he was all three. He must consider that.
Darkness covered Golgotha for 3 hours starting at noon. Simon wanted to leave but couldn’t. He joined his family and almost left when the sun broke through the clouds. ‘It is finished,’ this Jesus cried out. And then he died. It was if he gave up his life. No one took it from him. Soldiers came and pierced his side. Out poured blood and water. Yes, Rome knows how to kill a man. The Passover meal was a quiet one that evening.
Leaving Jerusalem on the first day of the week, Simon made sure his family was fed and then proceeded back to Bethany. His sons had many questions about this Jesus, and Simon attempted to answer them as best he could. At the edge of the city, they met some men coming out of a grave. They were in a hurry, for they ran like the wind. One of the men turned to Simon and shouted, “Jesus is alive.” Why the tomb of Jesus attracted Simon, he did not know. The family carefully approached the entrance. Simon eventually summoned enough courage to look inside. He saw what had the shape of a body wrapped in strips of cloth. A hole for the face was present. Simon knew it was left that way to identify the occupant. Simon peered inside the crisp wrappings and saw, and saw nothing. It was empty! He turned to his family and shouted, “It’s empty.”
Simon knew then and there that something more than profound had occurred. Jesus was alive. He was risen indeed. He concluded that he was in full agreement with the Roman soldier when he stated, “Truly this was the Son of God!” Simon believed; they all believed.”
