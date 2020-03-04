Alzheimer's Committee serves Chili Supper

The Planning Committee for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s invites the public to a Chili Supper and Prize Ticket Auction on Thursday, March 19, from, 4:30-7 p.m. at the Rice Lake Moose Lodge, 40 E. Newton St.
The menu includes chili, grilled cheese, dessert and beverage.
Cost is $5 in advance or $6 at the door with children under 5 admitted free. In addition to the Moose Lodge, advance tickets are available at Badger Steel, Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce, Dove Healthcare, Heritage Lakeside and Louie’s Finer Meats. All proceeds will go toward the Sept. 19, 2020 walk, which will begin and end at the Moose Lodge.
In addition to attending the Chili Supper, the community is encouraged to get involved in raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association in any of the following ways:
• Start a team at your church, organization, business, or among your family and friends. Have fun, fundraise and raise awareness together.
• If unable to walk, support those who will be walking as an individual or a team.
• Purchase a sign of support for $100. These signs are placed along the walk for public recognition of your support.
• Attend the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Shopping Event on Nov. 21.
• Learn more about the Greater Wisconsin Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association at 920-469-2110 or alz.org/gwwi.
