Aly Aleigha to present acoustic outdoor concert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN THE TWIN CITIES HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTHWESTERN BARRON COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN WISCONSIN... SOUTHEASTERN POLK COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN WISCONSIN... NORTHWESTERN DUNN COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN... NORTHWESTERN PIERCE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN... ST. CROIX COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN... * UNTIL 445 PM CDT. * AT 1242 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN HAD ENDED ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. HOWEVER, DUE TO THE EXTENT OF THE FLOODING EARLIER THIS MORNING, NUMEROUS ROADS REMAIN CLOSED. BETWEEN 4 TO 8 INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN ACROSS THE AREA. * FLOODING OF CREEKS, STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, AND LOW LYING AREAS IS ONGOING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&