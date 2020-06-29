Aly Aleigha to present acoustic outdoor concert

The public is invited to an acoustic outdoor concert featuring national recording artist Aly Aleigha on July 1 at 7 p.. at her parents' residence at 1910 22 1/2 St., Rice Lake. Rain date is July 2. Bring your own lawn chairs and beverages and social distance on the lawn. She will be backed by Stephanie on guitar and vocals and Sam on drums.  Freewill donations will be accepted (cash, check of Venmo) for Vagabond Missions.

