Almena man pens fifth book

Michael Fauske of Almena, has penned his fifth book, a novel titled “7 DOORS DOWN.” It is the story of a young lad setting up a carpenter shop on the streets of London. The novel is based around a character called Billy Pemberton. Billy is quite good at his trade, but encounters a fateful sliver on a cloudy morning. The misfortune forces him to his doorway to find more light to extract the pesky piece of hickory. Here he meets a young lady just happening to be passing by. The meeting is providential.
The tale takes a twist when his landlord’s daughter enters the picture and an unusual death completely messes up his life and his love.
Forced to change occupations, Billy ends up kidnapped and forced to sea. The ships destination eventually finds the shores of the New World, in the 1760’s, at the little village of Smithfield. His friends and foes of London find him again due to a simple order of supplies.
It is at this time Billy encounters the bride of Satan. While the colonists fret over conflict with King George, Billy must duel with the monster from his past. Will he ever be free? Will he ever be free to love? Fauske weaves a tale of love and faith, while attempting to reconcile the life of Billy Pemberton with his God. Friends from his kidnapping and the colonies aid Billy in his struggle to survive in his new found home.
Fauske also authored the apocalyptic novels “WITHOUT A MARK” and “JACOB’S TROUBLE.” His third novel, “SEARCHING FOR PURDY,” centers on his great grandmother’s immigration to Wisconsin. He also penned a daily devotion—”FEAR AND ADMONITION.” Fauske’s books can be purchased at amazon.com. Local residents can also purchase Fauske’s books at King’s Way Bible and Gift store in Rice Lake.
