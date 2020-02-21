The entire enrollment at Almena Elementary School took part in the Barnebirkie on Feb. 20 at Hayward. Last year just its Montessori classrooms participated. Each student had a parent or relative to help them ski.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ridgeland to host 38th annual Pioneer Day
- Utility workers honored for efforts in tornado aftermath
- Comets clinch share of Ho'N boys basketball title
- Diane Louise Dodge
- Woman apprehended by Sheriff's Department K9
- Beer, brats and fish fry: What’s not to love about Wisconsin food?
- Barron County opts-in to refugee resettlement
- Job of school counselors is growing
- Same causes, different faces at Yours, Mine and Ours
- Rita Ann (Semerad) Arel
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Coupon Book
Latest E-Edition
Sign up for our daily email newsletters to be informed every day!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.