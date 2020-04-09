Alley work underway

Mailing off items from the postal box in the alley behind the U.S. Post Office in Rice Lake will not be possible today as city workers have the alley between Eau Claire and Newton streets blocked off. Cones are also in place along the north side of Eau Claire Street for another phase of the reconstruction project.
