Alley work underway

City crew at work in alley behind U.S. Post Office on Thursday morning, stopped by neither rain nor snow showers.

Mailing off items from the postal box in the alley behind the U.S. Post Office in Rice Lake will not be possible today as city workers have the alley between Eau Claire and Newton streets blocked off. Cones are also in place along the north side of Eau Claire Street for another phase of the reconstruction project.

