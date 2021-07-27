All-terrain outdoor wheelchair free to use

The Brill Area Sportsmen's Club is partnering with Access Ability Wisconsin as being the host site in Barron County for anyone wishing to reserve an all-terrain, outdoor wheelchair to better access the great outdoors.
Mel Kisting of the Brill Area Sportmen's Club said he just wants to get the word out that the chair, and trailer to transport it, are available for use at no charge for one week at a time, renewable for one additional week if there are no other requests for it. There is a $50 refundable deposit required.
He said it is Access Ability Wisconsin's goal to have an all-terrain outdoor wheelchair for public use in every county of the state.
To reserve the chair, go to AccessAbilityWI.org. Or email Barron.Co.WI@AccessibililtyWI.org or call Kisting at 715-205-1348.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has also worked with Access Ability Wisconsin to provide a number of different seasonal adaptive equipment opportunities at certain state parks.
Wisconsinites have access to adaptive kayaks, beach wheelchairs, accessible beach mats and cross country sit skis. Additionally there are 10 accessible cabin sites at select state parks and forests. These same locations have accessible campsites.
For a full list of adaptive equipment options and the state parks it is available at, visit dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/OpenOutdoors.
Hunters with certain physical disabilities are allowed special permits, such as shooting from a vehicle. Some residents are also eligible for discounts to their annual fishing license. Every fishing pier built by the DNR is accessible to people with disabilities.
