Ag Day at the Capitol is Jan. 26, and the Barron County Farm Bureau is encouraging farmers to take advantage of the opportunity to visit with their legislators. Registration opens at the Monona Terrace just off the square at 11 a.m., with the opening program at 11:30 a.m.

A variety of speakers will provide a legislative briefing to bring agribusiness men and women up-to-date on current issues facing Wisconsin's ag industry. Appointments will have been made for each county's delegation to speak with their legislators following the briefing. The cost is $30 per person and includes lunch. Barron County Farm Bureau will pay for their members to attend. All interested should contact Karyn Schauf for more details at 715-790-7203.

