Lisa Cassman of Brainerd, Minn., will share “How Our Society Determines Self-Worth and How to Accept and Enjoy Who You Are” at both the Chetek Area After Five and the Rice Lake Women’s Connection Stonecroft outreaches on Sept. 20 and 21. All women are welcome at either meeting; there are no dues or fees.
The Chetek Area After Five meets Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Norske Nook in Rice Lake. The registration cost is $8, which includes a light supper plus beverage. A special feature on The Roots Coffee Co. in Cumberland will be presented by Jenee Heer. Reservations for this meeting can be made by calling Gladys Huset at 715-837-1445 by Friday.
The Rice Lake Women’s Connection meets Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Moose Lodge, 40 E. Newton St., in Rice Lake. The cost of the brunch is $10. The menu includes blueberry French toast, ham and beverage. Paula Cole of Organic Infusions by Paula, will explain and show some of her natural products and remedies. Doors open by 8:30 a.m.
Reservations or cancellations can be made by calling Barb Millerman at 715-637-4114 or e-mailing her at bamillerman@chibardun.net by Friday. Further information about either meeting can be obtained by contacting Millerman. Both groups are affiliated with Stonecroft headquartered in Kansas City, Mo.
