After 3 months, Moose fish fries are back

A Moose Lodge member puts out the sign announcing its Friday Fish Fry. The public is welcome; proceeds benefit youth and civic causes.

After being suspended in mid-March due to the pandemic, the Moose Family Center at 40 E. Newton St., Rice Lake, reopened in mid-June for take-out or dine-in fish fries. It's first fish fry was June 12 with its next one June 19 from 5-8 p.m. No bingo or other activities are occurring at this time.The public is welcome; proceeds benefit youth and civic causes.

