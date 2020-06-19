After 3 months, Moose fish fries are back

After being suspended in mid-March due to the pandemic, the Moose Family Center at 40 E. Newton St., Rice Lake, reopened in mid-June for take-out or dine-in fish fries. It's first fish fry was June 12 with its next one June 19 from 5-8 p.m. No bingo or other activities are occurring at this time.The public is welcome; proceeds benefit youth and civic causes.
