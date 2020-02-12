Adventures in Mating dinner theater

Shannon Abel and Jackson Liedl star as cast members with director Steven Mitchell looking on.

Shannon Abel and Jackson Liedl agree on something with a fist bump as director Steven Mitchell looks on at this rehearsal for “Adventures in Mating,” an interactive dinner play with 157 possible outcomes. The Barron Spotlighters production is at Rolling Oaks in Barron on Feb. 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 16 at 2:30 p.m. Call 715-537-9300 for reservations.

