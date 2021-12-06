Volunteers are sought who are interested in helping others learn more about brain health, and how to boost their own memory, through either one or two upcoming programs offered through the Aging and Disability Resource Center:
• A seven-week program, Boost Your Brain & Memory, offered at various locations throughout Barron County. Each session lasts about an hour and is video-guided, with a scripted instructor manual. Topics include: physical activity, emotional health, intellectual activity, nutrition, spiritual activity, and social engagement.
• A bi-monthly or monthly WITS Workout, at various locations throughout Barron County. Each session lasts about an hour and includes a scripted instructor manual. WITS Workout is an engaging, interactive and educational brain health program that includes fun brain activities in each session.
"We are seeking a volunteer facilitator(s) to guide the sessions," said Trisha Witham, dementia care specialist. "You do not have to be an expert on brain health. We are looking for someone who is good at group facilitation or willing to learn. Perhaps you and a friend would be interested in sharing the facilitation. Very flexible with days, times, and locations to fit your schedule."
To become a volunteer, contact Witham, at the ADRC, 715-537-6226 or by email trisha.witham@co.barron.wi.us.
