ADRC ensures seniors eat well

Providing food security and safety in our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic is essential. Barron County’s Senior Dining Program, with guidance from Barron County Public Health, continues to provide home-cooked, hot meals at most of the dining sites as a “Grab and Go” option for seniors.
Nutrition manager Darby Smith remarked on how it has been going. “The Senior Nutrition Program has transitioned from serving congregate dine-in meals to a Grab and Go option for senior meals since March 19,” she said.
“Providing food security and safety in our communities is essential during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to make sure those who rely on these meals still have a way to get them. The Grab and Go “drive-thru” option at the Rice Lake Senior Center is continuing to be a popular option for many, with increasing diners each week, along with our other sites in Chetek, Barron, and Turtle Lake. The staff have worked out a system to make receiving a meal as simple as possible. Reservations are required 24 hours in advance, and the staff at the dining sites can walk you through how it works if you are new.”
Grab and Go
“Grab and Go” lunches for seniors are provided Monday-Friday at most locations; a pick up time is provided when you reserve your meal.
Registered diners can order lunch from any location by calling at least 24 hours ahead. A registration form is required for all new diners and should be completed the first time you participate in the program. The form can be filled out at the location or you can print out a form online at adrcconnections.org and turn it in when you arrive. New diners welcome.
The Rice Lake Senior Center offers drive-thru pick up; at all other locations you need to pick up your meal inside or curb-side. Please practice social distancing.
The monthly meal menu is posted at adrcconnections.org, on its Facebook Page, or can be found in the Barron County Review Newspaper.
Reservations and cost
Reservations are required. To make a reservation for a meal, call the dining site you plan to attend at least 24 hours in advance.
Meal cost depends on age. For those 60 and older, suggested donation: $4 (Any amount in cash or check will be gratefully accepted. Quest card or Food Share can be used for a meal donation). Suggested donation for those under 60 is $9.
Pick-up locations
• Barron Senior Citizen Center, 715-537-5726, 12 N. Third St. (reserve meals between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.)
• Chetek Center, 715-925-2600, 711 First St. (call anytime, can leave voicemail)
• Rice Lake Senior Center, 715-234-7227 or 715-234-7224, 12 W. Humbird St. (call anytime, can leave voicemail)
• Turtle Lake Dining, 715-986-2034, 301 Becker Street Apartments (only serving Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, call between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.)
Home deliveries
Home-delivered meals are still being offered throughout the county for homebound seniors.
The ADRC of Barron, Rusk and Washburn Counties remains committed to continuing to provide essential services during this crisis.
Contact the ADRC for questions or for more information at 715-537-6225 or through its web site atadrcconnections.org.
