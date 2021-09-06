ADRC announces fall programs

The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Barron, Rusk and Washburn counties will be offering a variety of health and well-being programs for residents 60 and older this fall. They include the following:
• Healthy Living With Diabetes: (six weekly sessions) HLWD is an evidence-based workshop offering the encouragement to make the needed changes through building new skills, practicing them and sharing the experience with others. Participants will set their own goals and priorities with steps toward healthier living.
It is offered Sept. 22 - Nov. 3 (no class Oct. 6) from 1:30-4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Barron County Government Center. Pre-registration is required by Sept. 15. It is also offered Nov. 23 - Dec. 21, from 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Spooner United Methodist Church. Pre-registration is required by Nov. 16.
• Powerful Tools for Caregivers: (six weekly sessions) This program deals with the stresses and difficulties that often come when caregiving becomes overwhelming and why it's important to take care of yourself as a caregiver too. The PTC workshop aims to help identify and manage the physical, emotional and financial challenges that family caregiving can present and connects them with other caregivers who are facing some of the same feelings and problems.
It is offered Oct. 7 - Nov. 11, from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays at Cambridge Senior Living. Pre-registration is required by Oct. 1.
• Stepping On Fall Prevention: (seven weekly sessions) This workshop takes fall prevention step-by-step, teaching participants how to build and maintain the physical strength and balance needed to walk confidently. Topics range from footwear to prescriptions, what increases the risks of a fall and how to avoid those risk, and makes an individualized action plan.
It is offered Oct. 5 - Nov. 16, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Spooner United Methodist Church. Pre-registration is required by Sept. 28.
The ADRC asks for a $10 suggested donation to participate in each workshop. Scholarships may be available upon request. To register for any of the upcoming workshops visit adrcconnections.org/registrations or email alisa.lammers@co.barron.wi.us.
