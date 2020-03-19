Abstract artist featured at library luncheon

Michael Bell of Rice Lake, better known online as Michael S. Bell Fine Art, presented a program on abstract art at the Adult Luncheon on March 13 at the Rice Lake Public Library. Nearly 2 dozen attended the presentation that followed a lunch. The monthly event is hosted by the library and Our House Assisted Living. Programming coordinator Kerri Ashlin said, “We have done a large variety of arts and crafts, and oboe/piano presentation, historical programs and author visits.”
(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.