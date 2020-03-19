Abstract artist featured at library luncheon

Michael Bell of Rice Lake, known online as Michael S. Bell Fiine Art, led library program.

Michael Bell of Rice Lake, better known online as Michael S. Bell Fine Art, presented a program on abstract art at the Adult Luncheon on March 13 at the Rice Lake Public Library. Nearly 2 dozen attended the presentation that followed a lunch. The monthly event is hosted by the library and Our House Assisted Living. Programming coordinator Kerri Ashlin said, “We have  done a large variety of arts and crafts, and oboe/piano presentation, historical programs and author visits.”

