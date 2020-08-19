A'frac'tion of what it was: sand mining grinds to a halt

Superior Silica Sands building on Hwy. 8 in Barron is for sale by Re/Max.

Frac sand mining and processing in Barron County may soon be a distant memory. Barron County Economic Development executive director Dave Armstrong told the Barron County Board of Supervisors this week that the outlook is poor for continued operations.

He said the decimating of the frac sand industry may be partly due to the pandemic but mostly due to the capping off of 85-90% of oil rigs in North America, with just 294 or 10% still operating compared to 1,074 operating a year ago.

Armstrong said most of the rigs still open are in Texas with Texas sand selling for $25-$30 a ton whereas Wisconsin sand is still available in great quantity but costs $50-$55 a ton just to transport and another $10-$12 a ton for off-loading, storage and reloading.

The economic development director said according to Jim Walker of Superior Silica Sands, most sand companies in Barron County are shut down or shipping processed sand only. He is not aware of any mining, and some companies are dismantling their processing plants.

Armstrong added that the SSS building in Barron is for sale, another sign that the longterm outlook of the frac sand industry is not rosy.

