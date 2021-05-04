New reports of COVID-19 cases are rising slightly in Wisconsin, based on the latest data published by the state Department of Health Services.
DHS reported 675 new cases of the disease Saturday, bringing the average for the past seven days to 648 daily cases. One week ago, the average was 620 daily cases.
There were 3,956 negative tests reported Saturday.
In Barron County, the Public Health Department Monday reported 82 deaths had been recorded and it was monitoring 84 active cases. So far 17,374 residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
A total of 25,864 people have been tested, and 5,738 tests came back positive. Recovered patients number 5,568, meaning 97% of people who tested positive recovered.
The county’s risk level is Orange, representing accelerated spread with 10-24 cases per 100,000 being reported.
As COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin average in the mid-600s, more of the state's residents are being vaccinated against the disease.
A total of 4,455,787 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Wisconsin as of Saturday, with 75.3% of Wisconsinites age 65 and up fully vaccinated.
As of Saturday, 1,992,959 people in Wisconsin, or 34.2% of the population, have been fully vaccinated.
Increasing rates of vaccination have provided a sense of hope after a yearlong pandemic that has claimed the lives of 6,841 people in Wisconsin. There were 18 new deaths from COVID-19 reported Saturday.
