Barron County Public Health is reporting five more COVID-19 related deaths, according to a news release. Three individuals were in their 80s, one was in their 70s, and one was in their 50s. Four of the five deaths were in people who were not vaccinated. The deaths occurred in August and September.
“Our hearts go out to all those touched by these losses," Health Officer Laura Sauve said. “We continue to take this virus seriously. We ask that the community does so too.”
Studies from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that vaccinated people were nearly five times less likely to get infected and 10 times less likely to get so sick they ended up in the hospital. Unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, showing that vaccines continue to provide powerful protection, even against the delta variant.
Public Health continues to urge everyone who is not vaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. They also encourage getting a booster dose for people who fit into a recommended group for boosters. In addition to getting vaccinated, it is also important to take other steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when indoors, stay home when feeling sick, and avoid large indoor gatherings.
To find a vaccine clinic, visit vaccinefinder.org. The state Department of Health website has a list of people who are eligible. For more information or questions about COVID-19, dial 2-1-1.
A free drive-though Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Barron Electric, 1434 Highway 25, Barron.
People should bring their CDC vaccine card or bring a printed vaccination record found at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-record.htm. No registration is needed.
To fill out a consent form before arrival visit tinyurl.com/mtnr87pc.
