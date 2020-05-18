The United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund for Barron County recently received a $11,500 donation from 3M.
3Mgives and 3M Foundation are investing a combined $5 million to support a range of nonprofits dedicated to meeting community needs worldwide, including plans for immediate relief and long-term recovery, according to the company.
“This money will benefit Barron County residents and help us get through this challenging time, we couldn’t be more appreciative,” said Laura Suave, Barron County Public Health Officer.
If you would like to help, donations can be mailed to United Way of Rice Lake P.O. Box 325, Rice Lake, WI 54868.
If you would like to help, donations can be made by visiting one of the following websites. https://unitedtoact.org/ricelakeuw/support-your-local-food-pantries-through-the-united-way-of-rice-lake or https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/barron-county-covid-19-response-and-recovery-fund or mail to United Way of Rice Lake P.O. Box 325 Rice Lake WI 54868.
