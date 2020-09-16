NorthLakes Community Clinic Turtle Lake’s recovery program is open and available for patients. It was recently awarded a $3,000 grant from 3M Foundation on behalf of 3M Cumberland, WI in order to assist with initial ramp up costs.
Turtle Lake began substance use disorder counseling in June 2020 as part of their efforts to establish a comprehensive recovery program in Turtle Lake. Brenda Goettl, LPC, CSAC, ICS, CSW is leading the program in the Turtle Lake area with over 30-years of experience within recovery. The program assists people suffering with alcohol abuse and substance use disorders by offering counseling provided by our Recovery and Mental Health Therapists and community support through its Community Health Worker and Patient Financial Advocate. The program will grow as the recovery needs in the Turtle Lake area are identified and resources become available; most likely to include intensive outpatient therapy and medication-assisted treatment.
Recovery joins behavioral health, chiropractic, dental, and patient support services at the Turtle Lake Clinic, which is located at 730 Swede Avenue. NorthLakes Community Clinic – Turtle Lake remains open and is accepting new patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. The recovery team, along with other health care services, offers telehealth services, primarily for individual sessions. This is a helpful resource for some clients, removing barriers to wellness due to quarantine, lack of transportation and weather.
“This region struggles with many of the same challenges other rural communities in northern Wisconsin face; one challenge being the high rate of substance and alcohol use disorders. Everyone is affected. This grant reflects 3M’s commitment to help maintain our resilient and vibrant local community, supporting some of our most vulnerable community members during these challenging times. We support Northlake’s response to this community need and look forward to the recovery program’s impact on our neighbors.” said Britt Nordquist, 3M Human Resources Manager.
About NorthLakes Community Clinic
NorthLakes Community Clinic is a regional Community Health Center, with clinic locations in Ashland, Birchwood, Hayward, Hurley, Iron River, Lakewood, Minong, Oconto, Park Falls, Turtle Lake, Washburn and White Lake. We are a 501(c)3 non-profit organization managed by a patient majority board of directors. Services we offer include: medical, chiropractic, dental, behavioral health counseling including substance use disorder and recovery services, optometry, psychiatric services, pediatric speech and occupational therapy, physical therapy and prescriptions for patients.
NorthLakes Community Clinic provides care to individuals with Medicaid and Medicare, those without insurance, and also those with private health insurance. We also provide a Sliding Fee Scale available for patients who qualify. For more information, please visit: nlccwi.org.
