The Rice Lake mountain biking teams had three medalists at its first race of the season on Sunday at Minooka Park in Waukesha.
The Rice Lake High School team placed fourth overall with a total of 3,349 points as Madison West won the team title. Dorothy Grundin came in fifth in the Division 1 JV II race to earn a medal. Norah Panasuk came in 10th with Ellyn Garulak 18th in the freshmen girls division, while Veda Stenseth finished fourth in the eighth grade girls race. Lincoln Buergi also participated in the JV II event.
Gavin Stenseth was third, Djanko Shuler-Masci 15th and Ryan Schmidt 18th in the JV II boys event for Rice Lake, while Jacob Jondreau came in sixth and Jack Grundin 20th in the freshmen boys race.
For the Rice Lake composite team competing at Division 2, Riley Komp of Cameron was 22nd in the freshmen girls race, with Carter Golat of Bruce 24th and Birchwood’s Gavin Stanley 33rd in the JV II boys race. Cameron’s Quinn Ebner placed 21st and Barron’s Thorfin Moe 22nd in the seventh grade boys event.
More than 800 student-athletes grades sixth through 12 on 73 teams participated in the Wisconsin High School Cycling League event. The Rice Lake program has 27 athletes from the area who learn the skills of mountain biking and have the opportunity to compete in races.
The bikers will return to action Sept. 26 at Lowes Creek County Park in Eau Claire. More information on the high school cycling league can be found at wisconsinmtb.org.
