The Superior Lobe and Blue Hills chapters of the Ice Age Trail Alliance will be hosting the 21st annual Snowshoe Hike on the Ice Age National Scenic Trail on Feb. 5.
The hike of the Hemlock Creek segment begins at noon at the Murphy Dam Picnic Area on Highway F in Rusk County, 4.5 miles north of the junction of Highways F and O, or eight miles south of Birchwood.
Join the organizations on one-, three- or six-mile snowshoe hikes through a winter wonderland. A bonfire will be available at the picnic area before and after hiking.
For more information contact Sue at 612-723-0354 or at smgreenway1@gmail.com. RSPV appreciated.
