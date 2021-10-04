WAUSAU — The Rice Lake High School and composite mountain biking teams had two medalists at Sunday's race at Nine Mile Recreation Area in Wausau.
Dorothy Grundin earned the silver medal after taking second place in the girls Division 1 JV2 race, while in the boys Division 1 JV2 event, Ryan Schmidt took fifth.
Rice Lake took fourth overall as a team in Division 1.
Lincoln Buergi was 20th in the JV2 race, with Norah Panasuk 16th, Ellyn Gargulak 17th and Riley Komp 19th for freshmen bikers. Veda Stenseth took sixth in the eighth grade race.
Also in the boys JV2 race were Gavin Stenseth in ninth, Djanko Shuler-Masci 12th and Adam Anderegg 35th. Gavin Stanley was 27th and Carter Golat 31st for the Division 2 JV2 event. In the boys eighth grade race, Brandon Mincoff was 24th, while Thorfin Moe took 20th for seventh graders and Nathan Jondreau 26th among sixth grade racers.
The season continues Oct. 17 at Nordic Mountain in Mount Morris.
More information on the Wisconsin High School Cycling League can be found at wisconsinmtb.org.
