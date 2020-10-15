Fred Williams, age 81, of Rice Lake, WI died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
He was born on July 21, 1939 in Black Earth, WI to Harvey and Anne (Rush) Williams. Fred graduated from the Mazomanie High School in 1958. He was married to Donna Thome on July 30, 1960 in Waukesha, WI. Fred worked at International Harvester (Navistar) in Waukesha for 30 years.
He loved to camp, hunt, fish, travel, bowl and garden. He enjoyed the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Williams of Rice Lake; a sister, Betty (Ray) Ripp of Black Earth, WI; a sister-in-law, Jan (Mel) Mortier of Oconto, WI; two brothers-in-law, Donald and Lee (Betty) Thome both of Green Bay, WI; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Anne Williams; three brothers and a sister.
Graveside services will be held in the Oconto Catholic Cemetery in Oconto, WI. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, Jon Tillung - Funeral Director is in charge of the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.