Fred Williams, age 81, of Rice Lake, WI died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.

He was born on July 21, 1939 in Black Earth, WI to Harvey and Anne (Rush) Williams.  Fred graduated from the Mazomanie High School in 1958.  He was married to Donna Thome on July 30, 1960 in Waukesha, WI.  Fred worked at International Harvester (Navistar) in Waukesha for 30 years.  

He loved to camp, hunt, fish, travel, bowl and garden.  He enjoyed the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers.  

He is survived by his wife, Donna Williams of Rice Lake; a sister, Betty (Ray) Ripp of Black Earth, WI; a sister-in-law, Jan (Mel) Mortier of Oconto, WI; two brothers-in-law, Donald and Lee (Betty) Thome both of Green Bay, WI; many nephews and nieces.  He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Anne Williams; three brothers and a sister.  

Graveside services will be held in the Oconto Catholic Cemetery in Oconto, WI.  Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, Jon Tillung - Funeral Director is in charge of the arrangements.             

