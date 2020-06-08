Frank Wanek was born in Rice Lake, WI. He was a retired Major from the U.S. Air Force. He served three tours in Vietnam and was awarded many air medals and the Distinguished Flying Cross Medal. He enjoyed polka dancing, hunting, fishing, and his many trips back to his hometown of Rice Lake.

He was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Ann Wanek. Survived by wife, Rose; sons, Ron, Dave (Vicki), Gary (Deb), and Kevin Wanek; daughter, Denise (Don) Wirth; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Bob (JoAnn) and Richard (Fiancee Missy Prieve) Wanek.

Services were held in Omaha, Nebraska at St. Bernadette Catholic Church on Friday, May 29th, with interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Military Honors were by Offutt AFB Honor Guard and American Legion Post 331.

