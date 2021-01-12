Francis Richter, age 85, of Cameron, WI died Wednesday, January 6th, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. He was born April 11th, 1935 to Bernard and Mary (Willger) Richter at Rice Lake. He was raised and attended school in the Haugen area and following grade school he farmed with his father on the family farm. In 1954 he entered the U.S. Air Force and served for 4 years. On November 8th, 1958 he was married to Shirley Frisinger at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Haugen and then in January of 1959 he entered the U.S. Navy where he served for 16 years until retiring. In 1974 the family moved to Hudson, WI where they resided for about 3 ½ years and then in 1978 they moved to Cameron. Frank then went to work for the Village of Cameron and later the City of Barron as their Wastewater Treatment Operator until his retirement. In his free time he loved woodworking, scrolling and was generally busy in his wood shop every day. He also had a deep love for his church and his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Andrew Braden; sisters, Frieda Buchman, Bernice Demers, Marie Barbacovi and Veronica Jilek; brothers, Lawrence, Sylvester and Lewie Richter. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley; sons, Norman (Mandy) Richter of Rice Lake and Bruce (Ann) Richter of Cameron; daughter, Michelle Richter (Jim Braden) of Chetek; grandchildren, Courtney Meyer, Tyler Richter, Amber and Autum Braden, Dillon, Ben, Nick and Matt Richter; great-grandchildren, Katrina and Ethan Meyer, MaKhia and Landon Richter; sisters, Max Marshall of Haugen and Irene Flach of Rice Lake, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 11th at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Cameron with Father Balaraju Polisetty officiating and interment following at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Rice Lake. Visitation was held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas.
