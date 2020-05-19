Francis Peichel, 85, of Cumberland, WI passed away at his home on May 10, 2020 due to advanced heart failure.
Frank was born in Almena, WI on March 28, 1935 and was raised on a dairy farm south of Cumberland, along with his siblings Joe and Rosie. He attended Sacred Heart Catholic School in Almena, WI and high school in Turtle Lake, WI. He then volunteered for the Army in 1954 and was stationed in Japan. He went on to obtain his bachelor’s degree at University of Wisconsin-River Falls and his master’s degree in public administration at the University of Minnesota. Frank and Pat were married on August 30,1958. Frank worked for the State of Minnesota for a few years and in 1961 they moved back to the Cumberland area. Frank taught for the Cumberland School District from 1961-1965, then was Superintendent of the Cumberland School District, and in 1980 he became an Administrator for the Cooperative Educational Service Agency (CESA) until his retirement in 1994.
Frank was a very active member of the Cumberland and Barron County Community and was named Cumberland Citizen of the Year in 2009. Some of his past activities involved Scouts, Jaycees, Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus, Rutabaga Festival, Cumberland City Council, Cumberland Golf Club President, and Barron County Supervisor. He was proud of being an educator and was involved in National Education Association, WASDA, Barron County Retired Educators, Wisconsin Retired Administrators, and was a past president of the Heart of the North School Administrators. Frank was a faithful member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cumberland and was a religion teacher, committee member and lector, along with being a past member of the Parish Council.
Frank lived an amazing life that was full of love and laughs! He was a “talker” and always had something to say. He was also a “doer” and was the first person to assist when needed, especially if the job involved his trusty chain saw. He enjoyed fishing, reading, pontooning, hunting, golfing, bowling, snowmobiling, traveling, and watching sports. He also enjoyed spending time on the screen porch catching up with “his boys” and their families and spending time with his grandkids. His genuine giving spirit continues to shine brightly in every person he has met.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Pat) and their four sons, John (Sandy) Peichel of Cumberland, WI and their children, Ben and Kayla; Tom (Fiona) Peichel of Anchorage, AK and their children, Katie and Brett; Mark Peichel of Cumberland, WI and his children, Jordan, Kaitlyn, and Keira; Phil (Sue) Peichel of Sartell, MN and their children, Molly and Chad. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Frances Peichel and his infant son, Stephen Albert Peichel.
The family would like to thank Cumberland Healthcare Medical Clinic and Hospital, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and Lakeview Hospice for their medical care and for allowing Frank to return home so he could be with his family during his final days. The immediate family will have a private memorial and plans to have a community Celebration of Life at a later date.
A Scholarship will be established in Frank’s name, and memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
