Rice Lake High School assistant principal Mark Beise appeared at the June 28 Board of Education meeting to share the names of students who earned Outstanding Student Achievement Awards for the fourth term of the 2020-21 school year.

Students are selected by the faculty with criterion including cooperation, effort, attitude and dedication to the discipline.

• Health: Lexington Berger and Tegwen Romportl.

• Science: Mercedes Butler and Kaden Kelsey.

• Social studies: Logan Durand.

• Art: Ethan Myer and Lexington Berger.

• Business education: Callie Karstens.

• Physical education: Carter Schultz.

• Family and Consumer Education: Emily Roux and Taylor Weinstock.

• Mathematics: Logan Vayder and Jacqueline Erb.

• Agriculture: Paige Williams.

• Music: Jamie Frank.

• World Language: Jocelyn Vavra.

• English: Jonathan Elmquist.

• Technology Education: Logan Richter.

• Red Cedar Program: Carley Schutz.

• Distance Learning: Lacy Sikorski.

