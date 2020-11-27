Foundation plans revised: Shop with a Cop

Families are still in need with the many hardships hitting Barron County this year. Shop with a Cop is planning to continue spreading joy and happiness to children this holiday season.
The Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County, in partnership with local police departments and the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, will be having the annual Shop with a Cop event as a way of serving the local community. With COVID-19 concerns, the event will still take place but done in a different way this year to safeguard the wellbeing of participants.
In the past, students would meet up with local law enforcement and together would participate in a shopping spree to shop for their families and to also buy a gift for themselves.
This year’s Shop with a Cop will not be held as a single, large event, but instead each local law enforcement agency will participate individually and will give gifts and groceries to children and their families. Children participating in the event are selected by local police departments and school liaisons.
Through the partnership with Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago and a limited term grant, Cumberland Federal Bank presented LEFBC $5,000 for the 2020 Shop with a Cop program.
LEFBC is a 501(c)(3), non-profit agency and receives sponsorship from businesses and individuals from the community. To donate to support this event and the Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County, mail donations to LEFBC, P.O. Box 52, Rice Lake, WI 54868.
Donations also may be dropped off at Sterling Bank in Rice Lake where a designated Shop with a Cop fund has been established.
