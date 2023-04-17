...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Barron, Dunn and Pepin Counties.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Norah Hastreiter, daughter of Joe and Jenny Hastreiter, was the Senior Girl Honoree on April 11, at the Rice Lake Fortnightly Club.
She has been an outstanding student throughout her high school years. She was accepted into the National Honor Society her junior and senior years and served as an NHS officer. She received the Student of the Term for the Science Department her sophomore year and the Business Department her senior year. Also, Norah has received Academic Excellence Honors in grades 9-12. She participated in Forensics acting competitions throughout high school and in the state competition in grades 9-12.
