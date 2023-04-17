Norah Hastreiter, daughter of Joe and Jenny Hastreiter, was the Senior Girl Honoree on April 11, at the Rice Lake Fortnightly Club.

She has been an outstanding student throughout her high school years. She was accepted into the National Honor Society her junior and senior years and served as an NHS officer. She received the Student of the Term for the Science Department her sophomore year and the Business Department her senior year. Also, Norah has received Academic Excellence Honors in grades 9-12. She participated in Forensics acting competitions throughout high school and in the state competition in grades 9-12.

