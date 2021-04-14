The Rice Lake Fortnightly Club honored two Rice Lake High School seniors on Tuesday. They are Rachel Mazourek and Amber Margetta.
Mazourek, the daughter of Mark and Julie Mazourek, has excelled in academics, been active in band, participated in athletics and a variety of school activities, and has contributed to the community.
She has received academic awards, been a member of the National Honor Society since her junior year and has twice been named Student of the Term. She devoted hours to the Swim and Gymnastics teams and was a member of the International Club.
Mazourek has been active throughout high school in the Marching and Pep bands. She has been a section leader, a member of the Band Leadership Group, and captain of the Color Guard. Her leadership extends to the school community at large as a member of the Student Council. Her role in Rachel’s Challenge and her volunteer work with the Special Olympics Swim Meet and the Red Cross Blood Drive demonstrate her desire to be a leader.
She has been a positive role model and a leader within her church, contributed to many volunteer activities and helped with liturgical services.
She has worked at Mommsen’s Strawberry Patch and Harvest Hills. Her senior year she has worked at Heritage Lakeside as a Certified Nursing Assistant. She plans to attend the University of Mary in Bismarck, N. Dak., in pursuit of a degree in nursing.
Margetta, the daughter of Cory and Angie Margetta, has been on the National Honor Society and Student Council and has been involved in the Future Business Leaders of America. She was a student tutor during her first two years of high school, and as a freshmen, she was a class officer.
In sports, Margetta was active in basketball for three years, in volleyball during her first two years of high school and track as a freshman.
In the community, she has participated in the Forrest Run, Coaches vs. Cancer, and many quilt and dinner events at her church. She has volunteered at Brentwood Senior Communities doing activities with the residents and has helped at youth basketball, volleyball tournaments and camps.
Margetta has also found time to work at Weegman’s Landscape and Garden Center as well as at Mommsen’s Harvest Hills Pumpkin Patch and Orchard.
After high school graduation, Margetta plans to attend university, either Wisconsin or Minnesota, to purse a career in a medical field.
