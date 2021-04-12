The Moose Lodge at 40 E. Newton St., Rice Lake, invites the public to help support Melanie Frisbie of Rice Lake in her battle again Stage 4 lung cancer. She has completed radiation and is currently undergoing chemo and immune therapy treatments.

Proceeds from fish fries on Fridays, April 16 and April 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. both days, will go directly to help with her expenses. Both dine-in or pick-up options are available. Donations can also be made through her GoFundMe page, which can be found at gofundme.com/fightingwithfrisbie. Or call the Moose Lodge at 715-236-2900 for further details.

