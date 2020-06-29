Finnette Barney, age 75, of Rice Lake, WI died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
She was born on August 1, 1944 in Rice Lake, WI to Woodrow and Rose (Bathcher) Morley. After graduating from High School she attended college for a year. Finnette worked at the Frost Top Drive In and the hospital in Rice Lake as a CNA. She was married to John Barney on November 6, 1965 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rice Lake.
She was fantastic at needlework and loved working with her hands.
She is survived by her husband, John Barney of Rice Lake; 3 sons, John (Kim) Barney of North Branch, MN; Andrew Barney of Mikana and Daniel (Lynn) Barney of Howard Lake, MN; 4 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Carol (Lloyd) Brouillard of Minneapolis, MN and Kathy (Frank) Melton of Spooner, WI; 2 brothers, Ted (Priscilla) Morley of Spooner and Woodrow (Darla) Morley of Osceola; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and twin great grandsons, Aiden and Parker.
Burial will take place in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI at a later date. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
