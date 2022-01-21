Finalists named in Knights of Columbus poster contest

St. Joseph School in Rice Lake has announced the finalists in the Knights of Columbus Keep Christ in Christmas poster contest. The top three entries from each age group are advancing to the next level of competition.
District competition was Jan. 15, regional competition is Jan. 31, and state competition is Feb. 15. State councils submit their winning entries to the Supreme Council by Feb. 28 with international winners announced in mid-March.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.