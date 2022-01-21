Finalists named in Knights of Columbus poster contest

Finalists, front row, from left, are Elaina Flood, Myla Sadowski, Lucy Peterson, Siddharth Ganesh, Vera Helgeson and Taylor Seipp. Back row, from left, are Clara Drost, Elizabeth Funches, Leighton Peters, Knights of Columbus representative Bob Rogalla

 Photo submitted

St. Joseph School in Rice Lake has announced the finalists in the Knights of Columbus Keep Christ in Christmas poster contest. The top three entries from each age group are advancing to the next level of competition.

District competition was Jan. 15, regional competition is Jan. 31, and state competition is Feb. 15. State councils submit their winning entries to the Supreme Council by Feb. 28 with international winners announced in mid-March.

