The Salvation Army in Barron County is excited to be partnering with the Farmers to Families Food Box program and is seeking volunteers to help with a free, drive-through food distribution on March 27 from noon to 2 p.m. Masks are encouraged for those picking up food boxes.
Fundraising and media manager Angela Moulton said that 500 food boxes will be given away on a first-come, first served basis to anyone who has a need while supplies last. Each box contains vegetables, dairy, meat and one gallon of milk.
Those who wish to receive a box should have their vehicle trunk or back seat empty. Volunteers will place the food directly into vehicles. Recipients should remain in their vehicles during the pick-up, which is at Quanex, 311 W. Coleman St., Rice Lake. Entry and exits will be marked with signs, and volunteers will be on hand to help.
There is no need to sign up to receive a food box — just show up. Any who are interested in volunteering at this or a future event are asked to call 715-497-4438 or email Angela.Moulton@usc.salvationarmy.org.
As part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program announced on April 17, USDA is exercising authority under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to purchase and distribute agricultural products to those in need. Through this program, USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is partnering with national, regional and local distributors, whose work forces have been significantly impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food service businesses, to purchase up to $6 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products from American producers of all sizes. Distributors package these products into family-sized boxes, then transport them to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits serving Americans in need.
For more details, see ams.usda.gov/selling-food-to-usda/farmers-to-families-food-box.
