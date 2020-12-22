A Mikana woman’s simple birthday wish for a string of lights has turned into an ever-growing outdoor holiday display that is brightening their whole neighborhood.
Meet the Falstads — Kris and Christi — who live on Highway V, between Brill and Mikana.
One December, 28 years ago, Kris asked his wife what she wanted for her Dec. 2 birthday.
Christi’s sister, Cindy Worrell of Alaska, loves sharing the story. She said, “Money being tight for this newly-married couple, her request was a simple display of Christmas lights.”
She continues, “Her request was fulfilled, and a tradition was started. Every year on Dec. 2, a small portion of County Road V near Red Cedar Lake is aglow with a colorful display, which expands a little each year.
“There is a candy cane garden, a meadow of snowmen, a nativity, and decorated trees line the driveway to name a few. Many of the locals anticipate the display’s return every year. A simple birthday request has turned into a beautiful display and a gift of happiness to all who witness it. The lights are on until Jan. 1. I hope you drive out and take a look. They encourage people to drive up the driveway for the full effect.”
Christi said, “Our first blow mold figure was a life-size Santa. Each year the collection grew and grew.”
Christi commented, “I’m happy to share my birthday gifts with others. It makes my heart warm to know I have made others smile.”
Husband Kris said his favorite thing about the Christmas lights is knowing that he can take someone’s mind off of their troubles as they smile at the glow. He said seeing the colors shine in the darkness always makes him feel happy.
In the years since the display’s start, two daughters — 23-year-old Mikayla and 19-year-old Mady — have joined the family and have also helped add to the collection.
“A few years ago the girls and Kris constructed a life-size [wooden] gingerbread family as a surprise for me,” Christi said. “Of course I cried at all the time and talent they put into them.”
Christi said the candy cane garden incorporates her dad’s collection of farm equipment and the penguin village started after her husband once said he thought he saw a penguin while out hunting.
She assured him that here are no penguins in the woods of northern Wisconsin — but now there is a village of ornamental penguins in their front yard.
Christi said another special memory is a letter she received from a neighbor who was in poor health who said seeing the lights made her Christmas complete.
“She is now an angel seeing the lights from heaven,” Christi said.
Another neighbor, Kathryn Langevin, shared, “This Christmas-obsessed family gives us a wonderful light show that grows each year.”
Rosey Grab of Birchwood said, “We look forward to seeing the Christmas lights every year by K & C Campground. The Christmas spirit is alive and well, and they bring smiles to our children’s and our faces every time we drive by.”
Christi noted, “Many locals have commented how happy it makes them to bring their children and grandchildren through the drive. This warms our hearts.”
Older daughter Mikayla remarked, “I love seeing the smile my mom gets from all the work my dad puts into putting these beautiful lights up for her birthday.”
Younger daughter Mady said, “My favorite time of year isn’t just a holiday, it’s a month. Starting every Dec. 2, my dad puts on an amazing light display to make every year more meaningful and special for my mom — from the snowman village to the giant gingerbread family.”
Unlike others who put out massive displays, Christi said, “We have never counted how many lights or displays we have. We just put them up!”
She added, “We have had help from family with burying lines, hooking up electric and other necessities to make this happen.”
Thinking back to their humble start, Christi said, “Little did Kris know the commitment he was making. Sometimes he wishes he would have just bought a fancy piece of jewelry for that birthday 28 years ago, but then he thinks of all of the happiness he has created and he is glad he has put so much into the lights.
She added, “We are by no means professional light display people, but we sure love to shine.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.