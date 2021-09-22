Isaiah R. Rustad, 26, and Nora M. Sullivan, 25, both of Minneapolis, Hennepin County, Minn.
Nicholas E. Knight, 32, and Cacee J. Devlin, 35, both of Chetek.
Drew W. Elliott and Brianna E. Garland, both 29 and of Chetek.
Matthew C. McCoy and Kandice M. Miller, both 30 and of Barron.
Jeremy S. Christianson, 35, and Cassandra L. Hoff, 29, both of Rice Lake.
Garrett J. Hargrave, 29, and Shana L. Soul, 28, both of Cameron.
Kyle R. Lundeen, 27, and Leah K. Kroening, 24, both of North Branch, Chisago County, Minn.
Derek J. Drost, 29, and Marissa J. North, 26, both of Rice Lake.
Andrew L. Trierweiler, 29, and Kayla E. Potter, 31, both of St. Paul, Ramsey County, Minn.
Wyatt I. Workman, 20, Barron, and Jody L. Bates, 20, Arland.
